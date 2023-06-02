×

With lingering neck issue, Hideki Matsuyama cautiously optimistic after 65 at Memorial

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – Given his track record at Muirfield Village, a resume that includes a victory in 2014 and top-10 finishes in ’15 and ’19, it should be no surprise to see Hideki Matsuyama’s name atop the Memorial leaderboard. But following his second-round 65, there was a sense of cautious optimism after an injury-plagued year.

“It's been a tough spell. I had an injury on my neck. Distance is down from where it was. But I'm working through it and hopefully we'll have a good summer,” said Matsuyama, who led by one shot following his early Friday round.

The lingering neck issue dates back to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational and has limited his schedule this season. He withdrew from the WGC-Match Play in March and skipped the RBC Heritage and Wells Fargo Championship, which are both designated events.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

“On Wells Fargo, after the Masters I went back home to Japan, didn't practice at all, didn't pick up a club, just tried to rest. I really wasn't prepared to play Wells Fargo, so I had to withdraw,” he said.

He didn’t appear to have any issues in Round 2 at Muirfield Village where he was fifth in the field in strokes gained: approach the green and posted the only bogey-free round in the morning wave.

His flawless Friday put him in the hunt for his first victory since the '22 Sony Open, but after a difficult, and painful, year this is where the cautious optimism applies. “I feel great. You never know, though, tomorrow morning,” he shrugged.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hideki WD's, allowing Homa to move to Rd. 16

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prior to the start of his third-round match with a neck injury.
Golf Central

Spieth, T. Kim, Matsuyama headline Sony Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Hideki Matsuyama will defend his title next week at the Sony Open, and he’ll be joined by some big names making their way from Kapalua to Waialae.
Golf Central

Morikawa, Hovland lurking; Hideki struggling

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Collin Morikawa and a couple of notable players are within striking distance entering the weekend in Japan.