Linn Grant's path to LPGA events in U.S. will soon be clear

Linn Grant’s path to LPGA starts in the U.S. will soon be cleared.

The U.S. government announced Monday that come May 12, it will no longer ban international air travelers who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering the country. “Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends,” a White House press release reads.

Grant, who is unvaccinated, hasn’t competed in the U.S. since earning her LPGA card at Q-Series in late 2021. Instead, the former NCAA All-American at Arizona State has played on the Ladies European Tour and international LPGA events. She’s won four times on the LET in the past two years while rising to No. 24 in the world rankings.

So far this year, Grant has teed it up seven times in five different countries – Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea – none of which require international travelers to be vaccinated. Two of those starts were on the LPGA, as she tied for 38th in the Honda LPGA Thailand and shared 14th in the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Grant most recently had to withdraw from representing Sweden at this week’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. The following LPGA event, the Cognizant Founders Cup, begins on May 11, so the earliest Grant could return to action in the U.S. is May 24-28 for the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas.