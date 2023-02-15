LIV Golf officially announces Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira as members

As first reported by GolfChannel.com in August, Mito Pereira is bound for LIV Golf, the breakaway league announced Wednesday.

Pereira, along with Sebastian Munoz, will join Torque GC, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Pereira, a 27-year-old from Chile, led through 71 holes of last year’s PGA Championship before finishing tied for third at Southern Hills and he was entering his second full season on the PGA Tour. He finished tied for sixth earlier this month at the PIF Saudi International and was 11th at last week’s Asian Tour event in Oman.

Colombia’s Munoz, 30, won the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship and played on last fall’s International Presidents Cup team with Pereria. Munoz is 96th in the world ranking and Pereria is 46th.

The 14-event LIV Golf schedule begins later this month in Mexico.