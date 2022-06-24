LIV Golf players banned from co-sanctioned events, including Scottish Open

Although well short of the hard line the PGA Tour has drawn for its members who bolted for the LIV Golf series, the DP World Tour has barred players who violated its policies from participating in next month’s Scottish Open.

DP World Tour members will not be allowed to play in the event, which is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and will also be fined about $105,000. Those players will also not be allowed to play in the Barbasol Championship or Barracuda Championship, which are also co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, but will be allowed to participate in other European circuit events like next week’s Irish Open.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years,” said DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. “Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the tour.”

Players impacted by Friday’s announcement include Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 of its members indefinitely for playing in the first LIV event in early June.

The DP World Tour also warned its members “that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions.” The next LIV Golf event is scheduled for next week in Portland, Oregon.