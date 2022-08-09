LIV Golf players vs. PGA Tour: Timeline of legal proceedings and full court documents

On Aug. 3, 11 LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California, challenges, among many things, the Tour’s suspension of players competing on the Saudi-backed rival circuit.

The list of 11 players included: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein. All have been suspended by the PGA Tour for competing in LIV Golf events but have not relinquished their Tour membership.

Ortiz later withdrew from the lawsuit.

Three of those players – Gooch, Swafford and Jones – also sought a temporary restraining order to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Here's a timeline of the legal proceedings, with links to the full court documents.

Aug. 3: Lawsuit filed against PGA Tour (full lawsuit)

Aug. 8: PGA Tour releases response to the TRO (full response)