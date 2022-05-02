×

Live stream schedule for Wells Fargo Championship, British Masters and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

8:30AM-1:30PM: Betfred British Masters, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

2-6PM: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

8:30AM-1:30PM: Betfred British Masters, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

2-6PM: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

7-10AM: Madrid Ladies Open, Round 3 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-12:30PM: Betfred British Masters, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

7-10AM: Madrid Ladies Open, Round 4 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-12:30PM: Betfred British Masters, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

