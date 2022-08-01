Live stream schedule for AIG Women's Open, Wyndham Championship, more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

6AM-1PM (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

9:30AM-3PM: Cazoo Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

2-6PM: Wyndham Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-9PM: Utah Championship, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Friday

6AM-1PM (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

9:30AM-3PM: Cazoo Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

11AM-2PM: Western Amateur, Round of 16

2-6PM: Wyndham Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4-6PM: Shaw Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals

6-9PM: Utah Championship, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Saturday

5:30-10:30AM: Cazoo Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

8AM-Noon (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

10:30AM-1:30PM: Western Amateur, Semifinals

Noon-3PM (NBC): AIG Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

1-3PM: Wyndham Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2-5PM: Western Amateur, Finals

3-6PM: Shaw Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM: Utah Championship, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Sunday

5:30-10:30AM: Cazoo Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

8AM-Noon (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)

Noon-3PM (NBC): AIG Women’s Open, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)

1-3PM: Wyndham Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM: Shaw Charity Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM: Utah Championship, Round 4 (Korn Ferry Tour)