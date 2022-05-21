×

Live stream schedule for Charles Schwab, LPGA Match Play, Senior PGA and Women's NCAA championship

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

5-9PM: NCAA Women’s National Championship, Final rd. stroke play (NCAA)

Tuesday

Noon-2:30PM: NCAA Women’s National Championship, Quarterfinals (NCAA)

5-9PM: NCAA Women’s National Championship, Semifinals (NCAA)

Wednesday

1:40-4:30PM: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 1 (LPGA)

5-9PM: NCAA Women’s National Championship, Finals (NCAA)

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM: Dutch Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2 (LPGA)

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM: Dutch Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 3 (LPGA)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon: Dutch Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-2PM: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

2-4:30PM (NBC): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

2-5:30PM: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

5:30-8:30PM: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals (LPGA)

Sunday

7:30AM-Noon: Dutch Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-2PM: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

1:30-4PM: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Semifinals (LPGA)

3-4PM: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-6PM (NBC): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions)

6:30-9:30PM: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Finals (LPGA)

