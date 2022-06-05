Live stream schedule for RBC Canadian, ShopRite LPGA and Curtis Cup

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, including those on Peacock. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

7AM-Noon: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM: BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

3-6PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

9:30AM-12:30PM: Curtis Cup, Day 1 foursomes (USGA)

Noon-3PM: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)

2:30-5:30M (Peacock): Curtis Cup, Day 1 fourballs (USGA)

3-6PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4:30-6:30PM: BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

TBD: American Family Insurance Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

10-11AM (Peacock): Curtis Cup, Day 2 foursomes (USGA)

11AM-1PM: Curtis Cup, Day 2 foursomes (USGA)

1-3PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2-5PM: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)

4-5PM (Peacock): Curtis Cup, Day 2 fourballs (USGA)

5-7PM: Curtis Cup, Day 2 fourballs (USGA)

5-7PM: BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

TBD: American Family Insurance Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

7:30AM-Noon: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

Noon-1PM: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3 (LPGA)

1-3PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-5PM (Peacock): Curtis Cup, Day 3 singles (USGA)

3-5PM: American Family Insurance Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-7PM: Curtis Cup, Day 3 singles (USGA)

5-7PM: BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 4 (Korn Ferry Tour)