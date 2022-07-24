Live stream schedule for Rocket Mortgage Classic, Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

7AM-Noon: Hero Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10AM-2PM: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

3-6PM: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon: Hero Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10AM-2PM: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

3-6PM: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals (USGA)

Saturday

6-10:30AM: Hero Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

8:30AM-12:30PM: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

1-3PM: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM: U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals (USGA)​​​​​​​

Sunday

6-10:30AM: Hero Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

8:30AM-12:30PM: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)

1-3PM: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)