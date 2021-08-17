Local first responders treated at The Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – From the 14th fairway at Liberty National Golf Club, there’s a clear view across to Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center. Under normal circumstances it might go unnoticed, but at this week’s Northern Trust, as the country approaches the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it’s impossible not to remember.

Brandt Snedeker was a sophomore at Vanderbilt when the attacks occurred and he remembers being sent home from class to watch the surreal events unfold. When he was asked to be a part of a presentation on Tuesday at the First Responders Pub & Restaurant adjacent Liberty National’s 14th fairway, the nine-time PGA Tour winner didn’t hesitate.

“It’s a horrible part of our history. It’s something you’re never going to forget. I think it brought us closer together as a country and made people understand what first responders go through and see what sacrifices they make,” Snedeker said.

Officials with Servpro created the First Responders Pub and will proved 3,000 tickets per day to The Northern Trust to local first responders along with access to the pub.

“When this opportunity came to us we jumped right on it. The 20th anniversary of 9/11, it’s perfect for us and for the first responders who allow us to do our jobs,” said Chad Lewis, an assistant vice president of marketing for Servpro. “It’s a way to give back to the men and women and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to do it.”