Tiger Woods wrapped up his decade of major starts with a missed cut at the Open Championship.

Woods competed in 28 of the 40 majors from 2010-19, winning one – this year's Masters Tournament – with seven top-5 finishes and eight missed cuts. Here's a look at Tiger's results in each major this decade (click here for a look at Tiger's career major finishes):

2010

Masters: T-4

U.S. Open: T-4

Open Championship: T-23

PGA Championship: T-28

2011

Masters: T-4

U.S. Open: DNP

Open Championship: DNP

PGA Championship: MC

2012

Masters: T-40

U.S. Open: T-21

Open Championship: T-3

PGA Championship: T-11

2013

Masters: T-4

U.S. Open: T-32

Open Championship: T-6

PGA Championship: T-40

2014

Masters: DNP

U.S. Open: DNP

Open Championship: 69

PGA Championship: MC

2015

Masters: T-17

U.S. Open: MC

Open Championship: MC

PGA Championship: MC

2016

Masters: DNP

U.S. Open: DNP

Open Championship: DNP

PGA Championship: DNP

2017

Masters: DNP

U.S. Open: DNP

Open Championship: DNP

PGA Championship: DNP

2018

Masters: T-32

U.S. Open: MC

Open Championship: T-6

PGA Championship: Second

2019

Masters: Win

PGA Championship: MC

U.S. Open: T-21

Open Championship: MC