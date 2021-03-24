Lots of shuffling near the top in latest PGA Tour U rankings

Getty Images

John Pak is still No. 1 in the PGA Tour University rankings but there were some notable moves right below him in the latest update.

Garett Reband, who won the N.I.T. in Tucson, Arizona, moved up four spots to No. 2 and Davis Thompson crept up one to No. 3. Sandy Scott fell out of the top 5, to No. 6, while Noah Goodwin continued his recent surge with a five-spot jump to No. 8.

Here's the current top 15:

  • 1. John Pak, Florida State University
  • 2. Garett Reband, University of Oklahoma
  • 3. Davis Thompson, University of Georgia
  • 4. Chun An Yu, Arizona State University
  • 5. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State University
  • 6. Sandy Scott, Texas Tech University
  • 7. McClure Meissner, Southern Methodist University
  • 8. Noah Goodwin, Southern Methodist University
  • 9. Trevor Werbylo, University of Arizona
  • 10. Angus Flanagan, University of Minnesota
  • 11. Devon Bling, UCLA
  • 12. Quade Cummins, University of Oklahoma
  • 13. Michael Feagles, University of Illinois
  • 14. Jovan Rebula, Auburn University
  • 15. Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech University

For complete rankings, click here.

