Lottie Woad is betting favorite ahead of AIG Women’s Open

Fresh off her ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open victory in her professional debut, Lottie Woad will enter this week’s AIG Women’s Open as the betting favorite.

Yes, you heard that right.

Woad is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +750 odds to win at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, ahead of world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, who are each +900. Minjee Lee (+1600) is next on the odds list, followed by four players at +2800.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman is believed to be in uncharted territory as the first player, female or male, to be the pre-championship favorite at a major in two or fewer starts as a pro.

Tiger Woods was the co-favorite at the 1997 Masters, his major debut as a pro. Woods was listed at +800 along with Greg Norman and Nick Faldo, though that Masters was Woods’ 17th start as a pro.