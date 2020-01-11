Oosthuizen (64) takes lead, eyes title defense at South African Open

JOHANNESBURG – Louis Oosthuizen is on course to defend his title at the South African Open and takes a one-shot lead into the final round in Johannesburg.

Oosthuizen shot 7-under 64 in the third round at Randpark Golf Club on Saturday to move to 15 under par overall and hold a narrow advantage over Marcus Armitage.

Oosthuizen carded seven birdies and no bogeys to be in pole position for a 10th European Tour title and first since the South African Open a year ago.

Armitage set the clubhouse target at 14 under after his 9-under 62 that included six birdies and two eagles.

Jaco Ahlers was third on his own on 13 under ahead of a five-way tie for fourth. That tie is made up of Martin Rohwer, Jacques Blaauw, Andy Sullivan, Branden Grace, and Jayden Trey Schaper.

The 18-year-old Schaper is seeking to become the first amateur to win the South African Open for more than 60 years.

