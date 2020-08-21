LPGA announces cancellation of Kia Classic

The Kia Classic won’t be played next month.

The tournament based in Carlsbad, California, becomes the 16th LPGA event to be canceled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic this year.

The LPGA and Kia announced Thursday night that the tournament will return in its usual March date next year.

“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

With the tour temporarily pausing play amid the pandemic’s spread, the Kia Classic was moved to Sept. 24-27. Its cancellation leaves the LPGA with 11 events following this week’s AIG Women’s Open.