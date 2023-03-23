×

LPGA cancels Taiwan Swinging Skirts event; will replace it on calendar

Nelly Korda at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
The LPGA announced Thursday the cancellation of the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA event, “due to operational factors.”

The event was scheduled for Oct. 26-29 at Miramar Golf Club in New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei. The LPGA confirmed that another event would take its place on the schedule and that details would be announced next week.

The Swing Skirts tournament was contested from 2011-19, but was also canceled the last three year because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions. Nelly Korda won the previous two editions, in 2018 and '19.

