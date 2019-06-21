LPGA, Golf Channel closing in on two-year contract extension

Getty Images

CHASKA, Minn. – The LPGA and Golf Channel are putting the finishing touches on a two-year contract extension.

With a 10-year agreement due to expire at the conclusion of this year, the new deal will keep Golf Channel as the broadcast home to the women’s tour through 2021.

“We're in the final stages of completing a two-year extension, pretty much as is,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan told reporters Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

A Golf Channel spokesman confirmed Whan’s announcement.

Whan confirmed that the PGA Tour has led the LPGA’s TV negotiations, as part of a strategic alliance agreement struck between the tours in 2016.

Whan said the LPGA’s contract will now expire with the PGA Tour’s at the end of the 2021 seasons.

Golf Channel and NBC are combining to televise 33 LPGA events this year, including four of the tour’s five majors and the Solheim Cup.

