LPGA players to wear ribbons in support of Jane Park's daughter

The LPGA is rallying around one of its members.

Tour veteran Jane Park posted on social media that her young daughter, Grace, has been admitted to the intensive-care unit after suffering seizures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday afternoon, Park’s daughter was still undergoing treatment and observation at the hospital.

To show support for Park and her family, the LPGA players will wear pink ribbons this week at the Marathon LPGA Classic. There will also be two prayer services Wednesday on site.

Park was coming off a missed cut at last week’s tour stop in Texas when she posted about the news. She said she and husband Pete Godfrey will remain in the state for at least the next three weeks. Godfrey normally caddies for Ariya Jutanugarn but will take time off.

Park’s daughter was born last September. Here are a few other updates on Grace's condition, courtesy of Park's Instagram account: