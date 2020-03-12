LPGA postponing its next three events, including the ANA Inspiration

The LPGA is postponing its next three events, including the ANA Inspiration, the year’s first major championship, due to the COVID-19 threat.

The tour announced today that the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix next week, the Kia Classic outside San Diego (March 26-29) and the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California (April 2-5) will not be played as scheduled, with the intent of playing them later in 2020.

The LPGA is adhering to a state of California directive that non-essential gatherings be limited to no more than 250 people. The directive was issued Wednesday.

“This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA,” tour commissioner Mike Whan said. “I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration. Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.”

The Symetra Tour’s next two upcoming events in California also are postponed: The IOA Championship (March 27-29) and the Windsor Golf Classic (April 2-4).

“We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary,” Whan said.