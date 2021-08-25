LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions

Danielle Kang of USA poses for photoshot with the trophy after winning 2019 Buick LPGA Shanghai at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club on October 20, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images) -

SHANGHAI, China – The LPGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct. 14-17.

There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.

Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions.