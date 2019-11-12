LPGA's team event makes significant boost to prize money

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is increasing its purse to $2.3 million next year, making it the largest LPGA purse outside the major championships and the CME Group Tour Championship.

That’s a $300,000 increase in total prize money.

A $559,000 first-place check will be split by the victorious two-woman team.

Only the U.S. Women’s Open ($5.5 million), the CME Group Tour Championship ($5 million), the AIG Women’s British Open ($4.5 million), the Evian Championship ($4.1 million), the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ($3.85 million) and the ANA Inspiration ($3 million) offered a larger purse this year.

“They are taking all the right steps to keep attracting the most talented golfers and creating a one-of-a-kind competition on the tour,” Dow ambassador Suzann Pettersen said.

Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura teamed to win the inaugural event last year. Next year’s event is scheduled July 15-18 in Midland, Mich.

