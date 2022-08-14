Lucas Glover headlines players who leapt inside top 70 to advance to BMW Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Lucas Glover made the biggest jump to keep his post-season alive thanks to a closing 66 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a tie for third to advance to next week’s BMW Championship.

Glover began the post-season at 121st on the PGA Tour’s adjusted eligibility list, which removed those players who have been suspended or resigned their membership for playing LIV Golf events. In fact, Glover would not have qualified for the post-season if not for the ongoing divide between the Tour and the Saudi-backed league, but now he’s headed to the second playoff event.

“I had kind of a similar situation a couple years ago and had one and a half good weeks and ended up [at the Tour Championship],” Glover said. “That was kind of in the back of my head and thought, you know, just got to get to the next week and then everybody's got a shot.”

Adam Scott also played his way into the top 70 and next week’s event with a closing 66 at TPC Southwind.

“I played really poorly yesterday and somehow shot a decent score and to turn it around and play solid today and give myself a chance to go through, I'm happy with that,” Scott said. “I feel even though I'm not winning this event, I feel like I'm getting something out of the week, so hopefully that's good for the confidence going into next week and somehow have a big week and get through to East Lake.”

Full-field scores from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Andrew Putnam and Wyndham Clark also played their way into the BMW Championship. Putnam finished tied for fifth with Scott and moved from No. 87 on the points list to 47th. Clark moved from 79th to 70th to secure the final spot for next week thanks to his tie for 28th.

Brendon Todd was one of four players that fell out of the top 70, dropping from 68th to 74th, while Anirban Lahiri (missed cut), John Huh (withdrew) and Lanto Griffin (did not play) also fell outside the top 70.