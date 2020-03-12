Lucas Glover throws coronavirus jab at PGA Tour on social media

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Lucas Glover awoke early Thursday anticipating an eventful day at TPC Sawgrass. He had no idea how interesting things would get.

Before teeing off for his first round at The Players, Glover tweeted a light-hearted response to the PGA Tour’s decision to allow fans on property amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. 

After his round Glover explained he was surprised the Tour decided to forge ahead with fans on Thursday following moves by the NBA and NCAA on Wednesday to either suspend games or play games without fans.

“What about all these people, standing next to each other, breathing on each other, handing us their hat to sign. I thought I’d wake up this morning to a different tune and that spurred that tongue-and-cheek tweet,” Glover said. “That’s my way of disagreeing with something is try to be funny about it.”

Glover on critical tweet: 'Some of it was in jest; some wasn't'

The Players Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

At noon the Tour announced it would play the final three rounds at TPC Sawgrass, as well as the next three events, without fans on property. Glover was supportive of the decision to remove fans.

“This was a first step without having a player, a Tour member test positive [for coronavirus]. The NBA had to go to a different level because somebody inside a locker room had tested positive and had been in contact with other players,” he said.

