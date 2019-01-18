Krista Glover, the wife of PGA Tour player Lucas Glover, will avoid trial and possible jail time stemming from her domestic-violence arrest last May.

As part of the deferred prosecution agreement, Glover agreed to complete 25 hours of community service and undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, according to the Daily Mail, which published the terms of her agreement. She also received 12 months of probation.

Last May, Krista Glover was arrested and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence. According to the arrest report, Glover caused multiple lacerations and verbally abused both her husband and his mother, Hershey Hendley. Police said that Krista Glover also forcefully tried to separate herself from the arresting deputy and refused to be placed into a patrol car.

Lucas Glover is playing this week at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.