Ludvig Åberg moves closer to winning caddie bet with Genesis Invitational ace

Make that another hole-out for Ludvig Åberg.

Åberg, who holed a bunker shot each of the previous two days at the Genesis Invitational, added his first hole-in-one of the season during Saturday’s third round at Torrey Pines’ South Course, jarring one with pitching wedge from 140 yards at the picturesque par-3 third.

“It was one of them that I actually hit the shot I wanted to as well, which is nice when it goes in,” Åberg said after a 2-under 70 placed him two off the 54-hole lead. “Yeah, hit a little cut pitching wedge up in the wind and landed behind it and came back. It was a really cool moment. I’ve never made a hole-in-one in tournament play before, so it was a first for sure.”

The ace is the first at No. 3 since Richy Werenski in the first round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open. It also earns California Rises a $10,000 donation from Genesis.

Åberg birdied the par-3 eighth with a 30-foot bunker shot on Thursday before holing out from 40 feet for eagle at the par-5 18th on Friday.

The Swede has a bet with his caddie, Joe Skovron, on how many hole-outs Åberg can produce through the RBC Heritage in April. The over/under is set at 6.5, and Åberg is now up to five.

“It did, it got me one closer,” he said. “I like my chances.”