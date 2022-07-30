×

Lydia Ko and Celine Boutier lead Women’s Scottish Open by 1 shot

Getty Images

IRVINE, Scotland — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after Day 3 of the Women’s Scottish Open.

France’s Boutier shot a 5-under 67, including five birdies on the front nine, to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could only manage a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany’s Leonie Harm at 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Full-field scores from the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O’Toole at 4 under.

