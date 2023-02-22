×

Lydia Ko makes ace, breaks course record during honeymoon

If there was a competition for best honeymoon, you better believe Lydia Ko would win it.

The current world No. 1, Ko got married to Jun Chung on Dec. 30 in her native South Korea before spending their honeymoon in Ko's home of New Zealand – the nation she represents.

And what did the love birds do on their honeymoon? Golf. A lot.

Full-field tee times from the Honda LPGA Thailand

The duo played at Tara Iti Golf Club, where a pretty magical moment unfolded.

"Made a hole-in-one, think on the second hole at Tara Iti Golf Club, and I broke the women's course record there, so it was a pretty good day at the office.

"We played a lot of golf on our honeymoon. It's one of the mutual things that we both enjoy doing and can do together, so we played a lot of golf. And then I got a hole-in-one, and I think that might have been my first hole in one, like outside of a competition, too. So really couldn't have been my better," Ko reflected.

To start 2023 off with that kind of success, even just playing casually, might have been a good omen for Ko's marriage and game.

Ko returned to competition last week with a win at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. She'll try to keep the trend going this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

