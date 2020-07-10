Mackenzie Tour announces 4-event series in Canada

PGA Tour Canada announced Friday that it will hold four tournaments later this year for players residing in the country.

After the tour canceled the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will now host four 54-hole tournaments – called the Canada Life Series – in August and September, in Langford, British Columbus and Caledon, Ontario.

Exempt players will include any Canadian professional who has held status on any of the PGA Tour’s international circuits since 2018, in addition to six sponsor exemptions used by Golf Canada for its national team members. Canada Life will receive two sponsor invites, as will the host venues.

Officials expect field sizes to be between 90 and 120 players, with purses set at about $36,000.

The player who earns the most points during the four-tournament series will be granted conditional Mackenzie Tour status and six guaranteed starts on the 2021 tour. The top points-getter will get a spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open. Players finishing Nos. 2-5 on the points list will earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status, with two guaranteed tournament starts. Nos. 6-10 earn a discounted rate into the 2021 Mackenzie Tour qualifying tournaments.

The first two Canada Life Series events will be held at Bear Mountain, Aug. 10-12 and then Aug. 17-19.

After a one-week break, players will compete at TPC Toronto on Sept. 2-4, followed by the final event Sept. 9-11.