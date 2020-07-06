Mahomes, Curry, Romo & Rodgers Headline All-Star Field at 2020 American Century Championship

NBC Sports Group this week will provide comprehensive on-air and digital coverage of the nation’s premier celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship, celebrating its 31st year and taking place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. A field of 71 participants from the world of sports and entertainment will compete in the three-day tournament, Friday-Sunday, July 10-12.

NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will air the opening round on Friday from 5-8 p.m. ET, followed by coverage on NBC Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel also will replay all three rounds of coverage in primetime at 10 p.m. ET.

In accordance with governmental and health guidelines with safety as the top priority, the 2020 American Century Championship will be contested without spectators and under social distancing guidelines.

ENTIRE TOURNAMENT PURSE AND DONATIONS TO CHARITY: All prize money from the 2020 American Century Championship will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, along with organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, including the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund, as well as regional Lake Tahoe non-profits. Combined with additional donations, event organizers anticipate fundraising to exceed $600,000. The American Century Championship has donated more than $5 million to various charitable organizations over the years.

PATRICK MAHOMES, STEPHEN CURRY, TONY ROMO AND AARON RODGERS HEADLINE STAR-STUDDED CELEBRITY FIELD: Reigning Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, two-time defending champion and CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo and two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers headline the star-studded field of 71 players from the world of sports and entertainment. Mahomes will make his competitive golf debut this week at the American Century Championship. Curry, who finished 7th in 2019, will be making his eighth appearance. Romo, who successfully defended his title in 2019, will look to become a three-time champion. Rodgers will look to improve on his 21st place finish in 2019.

Joining them in the field include 12 Hall of Famers, 13 active NFL, NBA and NHL players and entertainment personalities Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro and Larry the Cable Guy, among others. For a complete list of players, click HERE.

WORLD LONG DRIVE COMPETITOR TROY MULLINS, FORMER MISS AMERICA KIRA K. DIXON AND NBC SPORTS’ KATHRYN TAPPEN IN FIELD: World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins headlines the female participants in the field this week, making her debut. She will be joined by GOLF Channel host / 2015 Miss America Kira K. Dixon, and NBC Sports’ host Kathryn Tappen.

TWELVE FIRST-TIME PARTICIPANTS: Twelve first-time participants are entered in the field, including Canelo Alvarez, Chauncey Billups, Chace Crawford, Eddie George, Cooper Kupp, Patrick Mahomes, Brian McCann, Brandon McManus, Troy Mullins, Michael Pena, Andre Reed and Chase Utley.

NBC SPORTS BROADCAST TEAM: Host Dan Hicks and analyst Peter Jacobsen will anchor coverage at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. They will be joined by Jimmy Roberts as a hole announcer, along with Notah Begay and Roger Maltbie reporting from the course. Steve Sands will conduct interviews with players in the field throughout the championship.

RACE AND SPORTS IN AMERICA - CONVERSATIONS: On Thursday, GOLF Channel’s Damon Hack will host a series of roundtable conversations with several players in the field – including Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry – that will be utilized for a special that is scheduled to air in primetime on GOLF Channel and NBCSN on Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The wide-ranging discussions will focus on topics including social justice, locker room conversations about race and ways that sports can help fight inequality.

NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS AND NBC LOCAL AFFILIATES SURROUND COVERAGE: Thursday and Friday leading up to opening round coverage, CNBC, NBC Sports Regional Networks and NBC affiliates across the country will prepare viewers for live coverage with interviews from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course with players in the field.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel, NBCSN and NBC Sports’ social media handles will provide content throughout the week. Live tournament coverage also will integrate social media into its telecasts Friday-Sunday, incorporating social media posts from celebrities, athletes and fans using the hashtag #ACCGolf.

New for 2020 is a social media trick shot contest in partnership with American Century, with the opportunity for fans to win a trip to the 2021 American Century Championship. Throughout the week, fans who post their trick shots on Instagram or Twitter using #PlayItACC and #contest will be eligible to win and be on-site for the 2021 event.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the American Century Championship will be streamed via GOLF Channel Digital and NBCSports.com as well as on the GOLF Channel app and the NBC Sports app. The official tournament website – www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com – will be a one-stop shop for videos, photos and live scoring. Fans can keep up with the American Century Championship through NBC Sports Group’s social media platforms throughout tournament week, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and highlights at @NBCSports, @GOLFChannel and @ACChampionship.

GOLF CHANNEL MORNING DRIVE AND GOLF CENTRAL NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s signature news shows Morning Drive and Golf Central will provide news coverage with highlights throughout the week.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT WAGERING: Sportsbook wagering odds posted by Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas lists Tony Romo as the favorite at 5/6 with three-time champion Mark Mulder the second choice at 5/2. The other top choices are Derek Lowe and Mardy Fish (both 12-1) and Stephen Curry (18-1). “Tony Romo’s the man to beat but we may find out how good Steph Curry really is this year since he’s been on the golf course instead of the basketball court during these preceding weeks,” said Harrah’s Tahoe Sports Book Manager Dave Cudney. Other notables on the Caesars Entertainment board include Mahomes (500-1); Rodgers (100-1); Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (125-1); and comedian/actor Ray Romano (5000-1). Basketball Hall of Famer turned and TNT NBA Analyst Charles Barkley is listed at 7500-1.

American Century Championship Live Tournament Airtimes

Friday, July 10 NBCSN 5-8 p.m. ET / 2-5 p.m. PT (Live) Saturday, July 11 NBC 3-6 p.m. ET / Noon-3 p.m. PT (Live) Sunday, July 12 NBC 3-6 p.m. ET / Noon-3 p.m. PT (Live)

All three rounds will re-air on GOLF Channel at 10 p.m. ET.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT: Tournament scoring is based on a modified Stableford format with 10 points for a double eagle, 8 for a hole-in-one, 6 for eagle, 3 for birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus 2 for double-bogey or higher. The celebrities will play 54-holes over the 6,846-yard lakeside course at Edgewood.