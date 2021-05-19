Manager calls meeting with Super League Golf reps 'underwhelming'

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – A group of managers representing some of the game’s biggest stars met with representatives from a proposed breakaway circuit Tuesday at Kiawah Island, but the meeting didn’t seem to bring any clarity to the situation.

One manager who attended the meeting characterized it as “underwhelming” and given how long representatives from the Super League Golf concept have been pushing for the new tour it’s likely going to continue to be a topic and a distraction for some time.

“It's a complete distraction,” Bryson DeChambeau said. “I would say from my perspective, I'd want to know what way to go and just let's go, whatever it is. Whatever is best for the players and for the fans is what I would support.”

In what appeared to be a counter to Tuesday’s meeting with the SLG, which is backed financially by funds from Saudi Arabia, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was at Kiawah Island Wednesday meeting with many of the same managers who attended Tuesday’s gathering.

DeChambeau, who is among a group of players who have reportedly been tabbed as potential “franchise owners,” said he values his relationship with the Tour and would support what’s best for fans.

“We don't want to ruffle any feathers, we just want to go play golf and I would say give the fans the best experience they could possibly have,” DeChambeau said. “If it's with the super league then it's with the super league, but I will never do anything first.”