Maridoe creates elite junior event in wake of cancellations

With two of the summer's premier junior boys tournaments canceled, Maridoe Golf Club is creating a tournament of its own.

The Dallas-area club, which hosted a fundraiser tournament filled with top pros and amateurs last month and will do so again next week, will put on the Maridoe Junior Invitational on June 9-11.

The 51-player field is not complete but already includes several top-ranked juniors, including Arizona State commit Luke Potter (2022), Texas commit Tommy Morrison (2023), Wake Forest signee Michael Brennan (2020) and LSU commit Cohen Trolio (2021), who reached the semifinals of last summer's U.S. Amateur.

The 54-hole, no-cut event will be recognized by the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“Maridoe is thrilled to host the Maridoe Junior Invitational. It will set and represent the new standard in tournament performance, while keeping our players safe and in good health," said Maridoe owner Albert Huddleston. "Maridoe embraces the social distancing responsibilities and is particularly suited to meet all the necessary criteria to have a safe and healthy tournament. This inaugural tournament was a beautiful opportunity to contribute to the Maridoe Samaritan Fund and help those who have been affected. ... Maridoe is proud to showcase how competitive golf and social-distancing policies, can go hand in hand.”

Huddleston added that he is waiving the $250 entry fee for all participants, though he welcomes any donations to the Maridoe Samaritan Fund, which benefits the club's caddies. All food and non-alcoholic beverages will be complimentary for the players and parents. Players will only be responsible for travel and hotel costs.

The top three finishers will receive exemptions into the Southern Amateur, which is set for July 15-18 at Maridoe.

This year's U.S. Junior Amateur and Boys Junior PGA, both scheduled for July, have already been canceled. The last national junior event took place in mid-March at Sage Valley.