As The Players Championship was being staged in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the European Tour was in Africa for the Magical Kenya Open.

Italy's Guido Migliozzi walked away with the trophy in the Kenya Open's first year as an official Euro Tour event.

But the real winner was this marshal, who ran over to hug Simon Ngige, after the Kenyan closed his final round with this holeout:

Ngige finished tied for 25th at 5 under par.

The marshal, meanwhile, moved up to 72nd in the Official World Golf Volunteer Ranking.