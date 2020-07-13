RACE AND SPORT IN AMERICA: CONVERSATIONS: Star athletes with powerful words, tonight at 8PM ET RACE AND SPORT IN AMERICA: Star athletes with powerful words, tonight at 8PM ET

Martin Slumbers: Bryson DeChambeau's gains 'extraordinary' but changes coming

Getty Images

Royal and Ancient chief executive Martin Slumbers admitted to being “fascinated” by Bryson DeChambeau’s beefed-up approach but reiterated his belief that distance gains need to be reined in.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Slumbers said that what DeChambeau has done over the past nine months – adding upwards of 30 pounds of muscle to become the PGA Tour’s longest hitter – is “extraordinary” but cautioned that the governing bodies will eventually crack down on distance.

“Bryson, I’m fascinated by,” Slumbers said, according to the report. “I’m not sure I can remember another sportsman, in any sport, so fundamentally changing their physical shape. I can’t think of anyone. I’m thinking of some boxers, because I love boxing.

“But what is extraordinary is that Bryson isn’t the first one to put on muscle in golf. How he’s able to control the ball, with that extra power, is extraordinary. All credit to him; he’s a true athlete. But I still come back to the belief that golf is a game of skill. And we believe we need to get this balance of skill and technology right.”

Earlier this year, the R&A and USGA released the Distance Insights Report, which concluded that ever-increasing length was “detrimental to the game.” When the findings were first released, on Feb. 4, the governing bodies intended to send a set of specific research topics to manufacturers within the next 45 days, but then the sport shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. They announced in March that the next step would be delayed “until a more suitable time.”

“Once we feel that the industry is stable again – which isn’t going to be tomorrow, because we don’t know what’s going to happen over autumn and winter – we will be coming back to that issue in great seriousness,” Slumbers said, according to the report. “It’s too simple just to say change the ball. Way too simple. You can do things with the ball. But it’s the relationship between ball and club which is most important to me.”

More articles like this

2020 Latin America Amateur Championship announcement
Golf Central

LAAC winner to receive exemption into Open

BY Nick Menta  — 

For the first time in the Latin America Amateur Championship's history, its winner will receive an exemption into The Open.
Golf Central

Slumbers: R&A distance report complete, to be released this fall

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The R&A said Wednesday that its Distance Insights project has been completed and will be published later this year.

Martin Slumbers
Golf Central

Slumbers differs from Davis on how 'smoothly' new rules have gone

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

USGA CEO Mike Davis said the implementation of the new Rules of Golf has been a 'huge success'. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers had a different take.