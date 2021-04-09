Masters 2021: Friday's weather forecast at Augusta National

Augusta National
Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Those hoping to see more firm and fast conditions at Augusta National are in luck.

For at least one more day, it appears likely that rain will stay away from the Masters Tournament. Temperatures will warm up to 82 degrees on Friday with winds peaking at 10-15 mph, much like they did in Thursday's opening round.

There is a 40% chance of precipitation at 6 p.m., though those thunderstorms will be hit-or-miss, according to the tournament weather report. A front is lifting north and should keep most storms north of the golf course.

85th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

However, rain still is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. Between 2-6 p.m., it's expected to move through the Augusta area, with a cold front not fully passing until Sunday afternoon.

There is also increased wind for Saturday afternoon: SSW 12-18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

