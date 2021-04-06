Tiger Woods says he'll miss Masters Champions Dinner, running up DJ's bill

Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Dustin Johnson will host his first Champions Dinner on Tuesday night in the Augusta National clubhouse, and he’ll be joined by several past Masters champions.

One former winner who won’t be there is five-time champ Tiger Woods, who is still home in South Florida recovering from a serious car accident in February near Los Angeles. Justin Thomas, who is still working toward his invite to the prestigious dinner, said Woods texted him Friday night and was “bummed” to not be at the Masters this year.

Woods then tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he’ll miss one of his favorite nights of the year.

“I’ll miss running up @DJohnsonPGA’s bill at the Champions Dinner tonight,” Woods said. “It’s still one of my favorite nights of the year.”

Johnson responded to Woods' tweet, saying: "Will miss having you here. This week isn’t the same without you."

The PGA Tour announced that the club would leave a seat open for Woods at the dinner, though the tweet has since been taken down.

Johnson will serve a menu including filet mignon, sea bass and peach cobbler.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger's trophy case shows Rory majors matter

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy recently looked at Tiger Woods' trophy case and learned how much majors meant to Tiger.
Golf Central

Koepka: Will be awkward moments with knee

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka said that he'll play through the discomfort in his right knee, but you might see some weird moments.
Golf Central

Rory can relate to Rahm's new-dad whirlwind

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

New dad Jon Rahm won't get much Masters practice before Round 1 starts and Rory McIlroy can relate.