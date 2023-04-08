Last year, Scottie Scheffler took home $2.7 million out of the $15 million purse for winning the 2022 Masters. This year, the purse is $18 million with the winner at Augusta National collecting $3.24 million.

Here is the complete breakdown:

1. $3.24 million

2. $1,944,000

3. $1,224,000

4. $864,000

5. $720,000

6. $648,000

7. $603,000

8. $558,000

9. $522,000

10. $486,000

11. $450,000

12. $414,000

13. $378,000

14. $342,000

15. $324,000

16. $306,000

17. $288,000

18. $270,000

19. $252,000

20. $234,000

21. $216,000

22. $201,600

23. $187,200

24. $172,800

25. $158,400

26. $144,000

27. $138,600

28. $133,200

29. $127,800

30. $122,400

31. $117,000

32. $111,600

33. $106,200

34. $101,700

35. $97,200

36. $92,700

37. $88,200

38. $84,600

39. $81,000

40. $77,400

41. $73,800

42. $70,200

43. $66,600

44. $63,000

45. $59,400

46. $55,800

47. $52,200

48. $49,320

49. $46,800

50. $45,360

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.