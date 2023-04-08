Last year, Scottie Scheffler took home $2.7 million out of the $15 million purse for winning the 2022 Masters. This year, the purse is $18 million with the winner at Augusta National collecting $3.24 million.
Here is the complete breakdown:
1. $3.24 million
2. $1,944,000
3. $1,224,000
4. $864,000
5. $720,000
6. $648,000
7. $603,000
8. $558,000
9. $522,000
10. $486,000
11. $450,000
12. $414,000
13. $378,000
14. $342,000
15. $324,000
16. $306,000
17. $288,000
18. $270,000
19. $252,000
20. $234,000
21. $216,000
22. $201,600
23. $187,200
24. $172,800
25. $158,400
26. $144,000
27. $138,600
28. $133,200
29. $127,800
30. $122,400
31. $117,000
32. $111,600
33. $106,200
34. $101,700
35. $97,200
36. $92,700
37. $88,200
38. $84,600
39. $81,000
40. $77,400
41. $73,800
42. $70,200
43. $66,600
44. $63,000
45. $59,400
46. $55,800
47. $52,200
48. $49,320
49. $46,800
50. $45,360
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.