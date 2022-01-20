With Masters berth on line, Oliva Pinto, Roberto Nieves lead Latin America Amateur

Getty Images

LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina played bogey-free Thursday for a 6-under 66 and shared the lead with Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico in the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Oliva Pinto, one of several Arkansas Razorbacks in the tournament, is coming off a runner-up finish in the South American Amateur in Ecuador last week. He kept a clean card at Teeth of the Dog, the famed Pete Dye course at Casa de Campo. Nieves, who plays college golf at Delaware, reached 7 under until a bogey on the par-4 eighth.

The winner earns a spot in the Masters in April and The Open in July.

Oliva Pinto hit the wrong ball during the final round last week in Ecuador, his second unusual violation in amateur events. More famous was the fourth round at Bandon Dunes in the 2020 U.S. Amateur, when he was tied with Tyler Strafaci on the final hole. The Argentine's caddie at Bandon Dunes inexplicably brushed his hand in a bunker to test the sand, which resulted in a loss of the hole — and the match — to Strafaci, who went on to win the championship.

Full-field scores from the Latin America Amateur Championship

“I was feeling very comfortable,” Olivo Pinto said. “I was comfortable last week in the South American Amateur. This week, I brought a lot of good feelings from there, and I keep talking to my coaches, trying to fix whatever goes sideways during the rounds. But I’m feeling great.”

They had a two-shot lead over Vicente Marzilio of Argentina, Andrey Borges of Brazil and Martin Leon of Chile. Another shot back was a group that included Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina, who won the South America Amateur last week. He also plays at Arkansas.

Nieves had reason to be in good spirits regardless of his share of the lead. Organizers announced earlier Thursday the 2023 Latin America Amateur would be held at Gran Reserve Golf Club in his native Puerto Rico.

Nieves, who missed the cut in the Puerto Rico Open last year on the PGA Tour, is playing the Latin America Amateur for the first time.

“I try to go out and not have many expectations, take it shot-by-shot, hole-by-hole, and I think I did a good job of that today, hit the ball well and hit it in the right spots and I put a good one together,” he said.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Puerto Rico's Grand Reserve to host 2023 LAAC

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship will be held for the first time at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.
Golf Central

LAAC in Peru canceled because of COVID-19

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The 2021 Latin America Amateur Championship, set for January in Peru, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lima Golf Club
Golf Central

LAAC headed to Lima Golf Club in Peru in 2021

BY Nick Menta  — 

The 2021 edition of the Latin America Amateur Championship will be held at Lima Golf Club in Peru from January 14-17.