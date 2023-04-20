Masters champion Jon Rahm details green jacket 'dress code'

Augusta National is known for its rules: No running, no cell phones, no tipping, just to name a few.

Apparently, there are a multitude of rules for the green jacket, as well.

Masters champion Jon Rahm went on GOLF’s Subpar Podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz and detailed some of the rules he must abide by when wearing his new jacket.

“I don’t know all the rules,” Rahm began, before revealing that he had to sign documents when he received the jacket. The Spaniard would then list a few of the rules he could think of off the top of his head.

“The least you can wear is golf attire.” Don’t consider dressing down when wearing the green jacket. No jeans, no shorts, etc.

“The jacket can’t make a public appearance without them knowing. They don’t like to be surprised.” Want to show off the jacket? Make sure you get approval.

“I can’t be photographed with the jacket while having alcohol.”

Rahm made sure to point out that the green jacket is a representation of Augusta National, and we all know Augusta National likes to be represented in a certain way.

It should come as shock to no one that the green jacket comes with a strict dress code.