The roars are returning to the Masters – sort of.

Augusta National announced Tuesday that it is planning to host a “limited” number of patrons this year at the Masters. No specific attendance numbers were mentioned in the release.

The club said that it will use similar health and safety standards as the November Masters, which required those on property to take a COVID-19 test beforehand, wear masks at all times and socially distance.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved.

“While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

Augusta National also announced that the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, slated for March 31-April 3, the week before the Masters, will be held as scheduled, as will the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (April 4). Both of those events were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Augusta National is expected to host a “small” number of patrons on-site for those competitions, according to the release.