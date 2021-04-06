Masters low amateur Andy Ogletree to miss several months after hip surgery

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Five months ago Andy Ogletree was sitting alongside Dustin Johnson in Butler Cabin as low amateur of the Masters Tournament.

On Tuesday, two days before the start of another Masters, Ogletree, now professional, announced that he recently underwent hip surgery. He is expected to miss several months, according to his surgeon, Dr. Benton Emblom of The Hip Center at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Andy had hip impingement and a labrum tear that was treated and repaired arthroscopically,” Emblom said. “Expect a full recovery over the next four to six months.”

Ogletree, who graduated last year from Georgia Tech and won the 2019 U.S. Amateur, tied for 46th in his pro debut last November at Mayakoba, but he missed all three of his PGA Tour cuts this year.

“Life is full of tests and challenges,” Ogletree said. “Bring it on.”

Ogletree's former college teammate, Tyler Strafaci, is one of three amateurs in this week's field at Augusta National. On Monday, Strafaci said that Ogletree texted him Sunday night to say, "Just enjoy the week, this is a very special tournament."

"All that stuff about my grandfather [Frank Strafaci Sr. played in two Masters] and Andy playing, it just makes the experience way cooler, and I'm glad they did," Strafaci said. "It's probably going to make my experience way easier here because I've learned so much about it through Andy and people that played in the past."