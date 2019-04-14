Masters officials cancel Green Jacket Ceremony because of expected storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Weather continues to impact the final round of the Masters.

Tournament officials announced early Sunday that there will be no Green Jacket Ceremony. The champion will still participate in the green jacket presentation in Butler Cabin, but the traditional ceremony on the terrace putting green was cancelled “in order to expedite gate closures.”

Officials made the unprecedented move of pairing players in threesomes and sending them off the first and 10th tees for the final round in an attempt to complete play before an approaching storm front arrives.

The leaders should complete their rounds around 2:30 p.m. ET and the forecast calls for a 95-percent chance of thunderstorms at 3 p.m.