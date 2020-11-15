Masters payout: Dustin Johnson earns green jacket and $2 million plus

Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the players who made the cut at Augusta National:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Dustin Johnson
|
600
|
2,070,000
|
2
|
Sungjae Im
|
270
|
1,012,000
|
2
|
Cameron Smith
|
270
|
1,012,000
|
4
|
Justin Thomas
|
150
|
552,000
|
5
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
115
|
437,000
|
5
|
Rory McIlroy
|
115
|
437,000
|
7
|
Brooks Koepka
|
94
|
358,417
|
7
|
C.T. Pan
|
94
|
358,417
|
7
|
Jon Rahm
|
94
|
358,417
|
10
|
Corey Conners
|
77
|
287,500
|
10
|
Patrick Reed
|
77
|
287,500
|
10
|
Webb Simpson
|
77
|
287,500
|
13
|
Abraham Ancer
|
63
|
215,625
|
13
|
Marc Leishman
|
63
|
215,625
|
13
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
63
|
215,625
|
13
|
Kevin Na
|
63
|
215,625
|
17
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
56
|
178,250
|
17
|
Xander Schauffele
|
56
|
178,250
|
19
|
Cameron Champ
|
50
|
144,325
|
19
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
50
|
144,325
|
19
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
50
|
144,325
|
19
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
50
|
144,325
|
23
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
43
|
115,000
|
23
|
Justin Rose
|
43
|
115,000
|
25
|
Shane Lowry
|
38
|
91,713
|
25
|
Ian Poulter
|
38
|
91,713
|
25
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
38
|
91,713
|
25
|
Danny Willett
|
38
|
91,713
|
29
|
Rickie Fowler
|
30
|
74,750
|
29
|
Sung Kang
|
30
|
74,750
|
29
|
Bernhard Langer
|
30
|
74,750
|
29
|
Chez Reavie
|
30
|
74,750
|
29
|
Nick Taylor
|
30
|
74,750
|
34
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
23
|
62,100
|
34
|
Si Woo Kim
|
23
|
62,100
|
34
|
Adam Scott
|
23
|
62,100
|
34
|
Andy Ogletree
|
0
|
0
|
38
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
0
|
50,600
|
38
|
Paul Casey
|
18
|
50,600
|
38
|
Tony Finau
|
18
|
50,600
|
38
|
Billy Horschel
|
18
|
50,600
|
38
|
Lee Westwood
|
18
|
50,600
|
38
|
Tiger Woods
|
18
|
50,600
|
44
|
Shugo Imahira
|
0
|
41,400
|
44
|
Collin Morikawa
|
13
|
41,400
|
46
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
|
11
|
33,672
|
46
|
Charles Howell III
|
11
|
33,672
|
46
|
Victor Perez
|
0
|
33,672
|
46
|
Jordan Spieth
|
11
|
33,672
|
46
|
Matt Wallace
|
11
|
33,672
|
51
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
|
8
|
28,003
|
51
|
Jazz Janewattananond
|
0
|
28,003
|
51
|
Zach Johnson
|
8
|
28,003
|
51
|
Mike Weir
|
8
|
28,003
|
55
|
Phil Mickelson
|
7
|
26,680
|
55
|
John Augenstein
|
0
|
0
|
57
|
Bubba Watson
|
6
|
26,450
|
58
|
Bernd Wiesberger
|
0
|
26,220
|
59
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
6
|
25,990
|
60
|
Jimmy Walker
|
6
|
25,760