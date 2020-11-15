Masters payout: Dustin Johnson earns green jacket and $2 million plus

Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the players who made the cut at Augusta National:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Dustin Johnson 600 2,070,000 2 Sungjae Im 270 1,012,000 2 Cameron Smith 270 1,012,000 4 Justin Thomas 150 552,000 5 Dylan Frittelli 115 437,000 5 Rory McIlroy 115 437,000 7 Brooks Koepka 94 358,417 7 C.T. Pan 94 358,417 7 Jon Rahm 94 358,417 10 Corey Conners 77 287,500 10 Patrick Reed 77 287,500 10 Webb Simpson 77 287,500 13 Abraham Ancer 63 215,625 13 Marc Leishman 63 215,625 13 Hideki Matsuyama 63 215,625 13 Kevin Na 63 215,625 17 Patrick Cantlay 56 178,250 17 Xander Schauffele 56 178,250 19 Cameron Champ 50 144,325 19 Tommy Fleetwood 50 144,325 19 Sebastián Muñoz 50 144,325 19 Scottie Scheffler 50 144,325 23 Louis Oosthuizen 43 115,000 23 Justin Rose 43 115,000 25 Shane Lowry 38 91,713 25 Ian Poulter 38 91,713 25 Charl Schwartzel 38 91,713 25 Danny Willett 38 91,713 29 Rickie Fowler 30 74,750 29 Sung Kang 30 74,750 29 Bernhard Langer 30 74,750 29 Chez Reavie 30 74,750 29 Nick Taylor 30 74,750 34 Bryson DeChambeau 23 62,100 34 Si Woo Kim 23 62,100 34 Adam Scott 23 62,100 34 Andy Ogletree 0 0 38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 0 50,600 38 Paul Casey 18 50,600 38 Tony Finau 18 50,600 38 Billy Horschel 18 50,600 38 Lee Westwood 18 50,600 38 Tiger Woods 18 50,600 44 Shugo Imahira 0 41,400 44 Collin Morikawa 13 41,400 46 Matthew Fitzpatrick 11 33,672 46 Charles Howell III 11 33,672 46 Victor Perez 0 33,672 46 Jordan Spieth 11 33,672 46 Matt Wallace 11 33,672 51 Rafa Cabrera Bello 8 28,003 51 Jazz Janewattananond 0 28,003 51 Zach Johnson 8 28,003 51 Mike Weir 8 28,003 55 Phil Mickelson 7 26,680 55 John Augenstein 0 0 57 Bubba Watson 6 26,450 58 Bernd Wiesberger 0 26,220 59 Brandt Snedeker 6 25,990 60 Jimmy Walker 6 25,760