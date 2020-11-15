Masters payout: Dustin Johnson earns green jacket and $2 million plus

Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the players who made the cut at Augusta National:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Dustin Johnson

600

2,070,000

2

Sungjae Im

270

1,012,000

2

Cameron Smith

270

1,012,000

4

Justin Thomas

150

552,000

5

Dylan Frittelli

115

437,000

5

Rory McIlroy

115

437,000

7

Brooks Koepka

94

358,417

7

C.T. Pan

94

358,417

7

Jon Rahm

94

358,417

10

Corey Conners

77

287,500

10

Patrick Reed

77

287,500

10

Webb Simpson

77

287,500

13

Abraham Ancer

63

215,625

13

Marc Leishman

63

215,625

13

Hideki Matsuyama

63

215,625

13

Kevin Na

63

215,625

17

Patrick Cantlay

56

178,250

17

Xander Schauffele

56

178,250

19

Cameron Champ

50

144,325

19

Tommy Fleetwood

50

144,325

19

Sebastián Muñoz

50

144,325

19

Scottie Scheffler

50

144,325

23

Louis Oosthuizen

43

115,000

23

Justin Rose

43

115,000

25

Shane Lowry

38

91,713

25

Ian Poulter

38

91,713

25

Charl Schwartzel

38

91,713

25

Danny Willett

38

91,713

29

Rickie Fowler

30

74,750

29

Sung Kang

30

74,750

29

Bernhard Langer

30

74,750

29

Chez Reavie

30

74,750

29

Nick Taylor

30

74,750

34

Bryson DeChambeau

23

62,100

34

Si Woo Kim

23

62,100

34

Adam Scott

23

62,100

34

Andy Ogletree

0

0

38

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

0

50,600

38

Paul Casey

18

50,600

38

Tony Finau

18

50,600

38

Billy Horschel

18

50,600

38

Lee Westwood

18

50,600

38

Tiger Woods

18

50,600

44

Shugo Imahira

0

41,400

44

Collin Morikawa

13

41,400

46

Matthew Fitzpatrick

11

33,672

46

Charles Howell III

11

33,672

46

Victor Perez

0

33,672

46

Jordan Spieth

11

33,672

46

Matt Wallace

11

33,672

51

Rafa Cabrera Bello

8

28,003

51

Jazz Janewattananond

0

28,003

51

Zach Johnson

8

28,003

51

Mike Weir

8

28,003

55

Phil Mickelson

7

26,680

55

John Augenstein

0

0

57

Bubba Watson

6

26,450

58

Bernd Wiesberger

0

26,220

59

Brandt Snedeker

6

25,990

60

Jimmy Walker

6

25,760

