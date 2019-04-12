Masters third-round tee times: Major champs in final groups

With 36 holes in the books, a group of major champions and a handful of other big names have congregated at the top of the Masters leaderboard.
Here are the third-round tee times for Moving Day at Augusta National, where Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day share the lead at 7 under.
9:05AM ET: Eddie Pepperell
9:15AM: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo
9:25AM: Zach Johnson, (a) Takumi Kanaya
9:35AM: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel
9:45AM: Martin Kaymer, (a) Devon Bling
9:55AM: Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li
10:05AM: Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise
10:15AM: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay
10:25AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman
10:35AM: Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry
10:45AM: Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:05AM: Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:15AM: Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley
11:25AM: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
11:35AM: Kevin Na, (a) Alvaro Ortiz
11:45AM: (a) Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker
11:55AM: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson
12:05PM: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway
12:15PM: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello
12:25PM: Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood
12:35PM: J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:45PM: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner
1:05PM: Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler
1:15PM: Corey Conners, Tony Finau
1:25PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
1:35PM: Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1:45PM: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson
1:55PM: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
2:05PM: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
2:15PM: Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele
2:25PM: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson
2:35PM: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
2:45PM: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day