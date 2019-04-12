Masters third-round tee times: Major champs in final groups

With 36 holes in the books, a group of major champions and a handful of other big names have congregated at the top of the Masters leaderboard.

Here are the third-round tee times for Moving Day at Augusta National, where Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day share the lead at 7 under.

9:05AM ET: Eddie Pepperell

9:15AM: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo

9:25AM: Zach Johnson, (a) Takumi Kanaya

9:35AM: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel

9:45AM: Martin Kaymer, (a) Devon Bling

9:55AM: Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

10:05AM: Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise

10:15AM: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay

10:25AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman

10:35AM: Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

10:45AM: Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:05AM: Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:15AM: Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley

11:25AM: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

11:35AM: Kevin Na, (a) Alvaro Ortiz

11:45AM: (a) Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker

11:55AM: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12:05PM: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway

12:15PM: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello

12:25PM: Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35PM: J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:45PM: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner

1:05PM: Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

1:15PM: Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1:25PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

1:35PM: Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:45PM: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

1:55PM: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire

2:05PM: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

2:15PM: Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

2:25PM: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2:35PM: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2:45PM: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day