Matt Jones says playing LIV Golf event is 'purely a business decision'

Three players in the field at this week’s Memorial Tournament have committed to compete in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event.

Tour winners Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford, along with reigning U.S. Amateur champion James Piot, are signed up to play in London, June 9-11. For now, though, they are at Muirfield Village.

Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis caught up with Jones on Wednesday to get his reasoning for competing in the rival-league tournament, despite the Tour not allowing a conflicting-event release for its players.

“A lot to do with my family, being able to provide for them. Purely a business decision for me,” said Jones, who didn't detail the up-front money offered. “I’m very happy with the decision I made.”

Unpacking the notables of LIV Golf Invitational

Jones, 42, has won twice on Tour (2021 Honda Open, 2014 Houston Open) and has over $17 million in official earnings. He added to his explanation by saying, “I love the concept that we have going on that tour. Golf’s a global game. I’m from Australia. I love to travel and play golf. I don’t have to be stuck in one county and play golf. And I like the idea of playing a team aspect as well.”

As for the possibility of being suspended or banned by the PGA Tour, Jones said, “That was a decision I had to make.

“I don’t think banning PGA Tour players from playing a global game is good look for the PGA Tour.”

While Jones and Swafford have been on Tour for several years, Piot, from Michigan State, turned professional last week. He declined to speak with Lewis, but Piot’s manager told Lewis that because Piot is not a PGA Tour member, the 23-year-old shouldn’t have to face any possible consequences to competing on the LIV Golf series.