Matt Kuchar's 15-year-old son keeps his U.S. Open hopes alive

This summer’s U.S. Open field could include two Kuchars.

While Matt Kuchar, as of now, still must go through final qualifying, his 15-year-old son, Cameron, will also be teeing it up on Golf’s Longest Day after advancing through his 18-hole local qualifier Monday in Wellington, Florida.

The young Kuchar, a Class of 2026 recruit who has teamed up with his dad at each of the past three PNC Championships, shot 3-under 69 with a bogey on his last hole to finish second and earn one of five final-qualifying tickets out of the Wellington National Golf Club site. The course played at 7,052 yards.

The elder Kuchar missed out on qualifying for the U.S. Open last year for the first time since 2007.

Jordan Gumberg medaled with a 68 while Austin Durand, Scott Turner and Ryan Davis also advanced. Mini-tour legend Sunny Kim was first alternate and Korn Ferry Tour member Bryson Nimmer was second alternate.

Charlie Reiter, Nicholas Thompson, Albin Choi, Michael Sakane and Tornado Brooks were among the players who failed to get through.

The U.S. Open will take place June 15-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club.