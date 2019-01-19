After multiple weather delays and suspensions of play, the Singapore Open is back on schedule and Japan's Yoshinori Fujimoto holds a one-shot advantage heading into the final day.

Fujimoto shot 5-under 66 in the third round to reach 13 under par, and is in front of Matthew Fitzpatrick (66) and Jazz Janewattananond (65).

Inclement weather on both the first and second days of play meant Rounds 2 and 3 were completed on Saturday.

Paul Casey is three back following a 68. Davis Love III only managed a 1-under 70 and is now at 6 under for the tournament, tied for ninth place.

The top four finishers inside the top 12 this week, not otherwise qualified for The Open, will earn a spot to Royal Portrush. Love is hoping to claim one of those four.