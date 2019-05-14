There was some casual concern when it came to whether or not a golf course on Long Island would be ready to host a major championship in May.

Those concerns have been allayed.

The grass at Bethpage Black — particularly the long stuff — looks plenty healthy ahead of the PGA Championship.

A tip of the hat goes out to Matthew Fitzpatrick for providing this week's obligatory drop-a-ball-in-the-junk-and-watch-it-disappear-into-the-abyss-OH-THE-HUMANITY clip.

Somewhere in Farmingdale, Brooks Koepka is unconcerned.