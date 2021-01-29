Matthew Wolff (78) withdraws from Farmers with hand injury

Matthew Wolff withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday following a first-round 78, citing a right-hand injury.

Wolff struggled mightily on Torrey Pines’ South Course, making a pair of triple bogeys while playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. At times Wolff showed signs of frustration, slamming his club into the turf.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Wolff said that he’s been fighting to play through the injury but that his condition “unfortunately continued to worsen over the past 24 hours.”

“It’s become clear that I need to make the tough but right decision to properly address the pain in order to be able to play at 100% as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

After a pair of runners-up to start the 2020-21 season, Wolff has failed to finish better than 40th in his past four starts. He was scheduled to be in the field next week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open but his status for that event is now uncertain.

After Wolff's withdrawal, McIlroy and Koepka will play as a twosome Friday on the North Course, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Patrick Reed
News & Opinion

Reed, Noren shoot 64 to share Farmers lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Patrick Reed and Alex Noren both shot 8-under 64 on the North Course to share the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Gary Woodland
Golf Central

Woodland's recovery rolls on with Farmers 66

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Gary Woodland continued his comeback from an injury-plagued 2020 with a first-round 66 on the North Course.

James Edmondson and Ryan Palmer
Golf Central

Palmer turns to HS teammate for caddie

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Ryan Palmer's doesn't have his normal caddie this week at Torrey Pines, but he does have a very familiar face on his bag.