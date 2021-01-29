Matthew Wolff withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday following a first-round 78, citing a right-hand injury.

Wolff struggled mightily on Torrey Pines’ South Course, making a pair of triple bogeys while playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. At times Wolff showed signs of frustration, slamming his club into the turf.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Wolff said that he’s been fighting to play through the injury but that his condition “unfortunately continued to worsen over the past 24 hours.”

“It’s become clear that I need to make the tough but right decision to properly address the pain in order to be able to play at 100% as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

After a pair of runners-up to start the 2020-21 season, Wolff has failed to finish better than 40th in his past four starts. He was scheduled to be in the field next week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open but his status for that event is now uncertain.

After Wolff's withdrawal, McIlroy and Koepka will play as a twosome Friday on the North Course, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.