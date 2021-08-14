Matthew Wolff misses cut at Wyndham Championship but still wins $1 million

Matthew Wolff took home $1 million at the Wyndham Championship, the second most of anyone in the field, despite missing the cut.

That's because Wolff won the AON Risk Reward Challenge, a season-long competition on Tour that averages a player's two best scores on a designated hole, which this week at Sedgefield Country Club was the 545-yard, par-5 15th. Wolff parred the hole on Day 1 and birdied it on Day 2.

"Yeah, it means a lot," Wolff, who finished the tournament at 1 under, said. "I think, you know, obviously there's a lot of money to be made out on Tour, but I'm new out here and every little bit helps. And AON puts on a great contest, year-long contest. Just happy that I got it done. And I knew about it kind of the last couple months, so on the AON holes I was a little more nervous than I usually am, but played them pretty well and just came out on top."

Wolff, 22, averaged 10 AON Risk Reward holes this season at -1.105. Louis Oosthuizen trailed Wolff in the competition and would have needed two eagles to tie Wolff before he withdrew from the Wyndham Championship with a neck injury.

"I mean, I'm not happy when anyone pulls out," Wolff said. "If I'm going to win the challenge, I want to win it because I play the best golf, not because someone gives it to me. I feel like I did that and on those holes, I happened to play them really well. I think I was averaging like a stroke under par every single week or according to the contest, so I played those holes correctly, just got to play the rest of the holes right."